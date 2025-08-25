Hounds, Otters Complete Deal

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON- Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this afternoon a transaction with the Erie Otters.

In the deal, the Hounds receive a 10th Round Selection in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection (Owen Sound's) in exchange for F Jesse Venturo.

Venturo, from Kleinburg ON, was originally selected by the Greyhounds in the 1st Round of the 2023 Under-18 Priority Selection.

He has played the past two seasons with the St. Michael's Buzzers of the OJHL.







