Hounds, Otters Complete Deal
Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Soo Greyhounds News Release
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON- Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this afternoon a transaction with the Erie Otters.
In the deal, the Hounds receive a 10th Round Selection in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection (Owen Sound's) in exchange for F Jesse Venturo.
Venturo, from Kleinburg ON, was originally selected by the Greyhounds in the 1st Round of the 2023 Under-18 Priority Selection.
He has played the past two seasons with the St. Michael's Buzzers of the OJHL.
