Firebirds Announce Training Camp Roster

Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday the team's roster for 2025 Training Camp, set to begin today at the 81o Sports Complex. Flint will have a total of 65 players in camp, 35 forwards, 20 defenseman and 10 goaltenders. The roster will be split into four teams who will play against each other in intrasquad games on Monday at 6 pm and 7:30 pm, then again on Tuesday in games scheduled for 9 am, 10:30 am, 1:30 pm and 3 pm.

The Firebirds training camp roster is as follows

FORWARDS

Nathan Aspinall

Andrew Balsamo

Carter Beauchesne

Josh Bonnyman

Gage Brandon

Tyler Clark

Connor Clattenburg

Josh Colosimo

Brendan Cooke

Ryland Cunningham

Henrik Degelas

Karlis Flugins

Chase Hull

Easton Jacobs

Alex Kostov

Egor Kozlov

Brayden Lappalainen

Jimmy Lombardi

Jeremy Martin

Bryson Morgan

Charlie Murata

Henrik Parish

Chase Partridge

Michael Pavlovic

Chase Pettipiece

Kaden Pitre

Declan Ready

Hayden Reid

Tyler Ross

Ryan Rucinski

Anton Stackow

Jaden Switzer

Xavier Tessier

Chris Thibodeau

Matthew Wang

DEFENSEMEN

Dryden Allen

Zack Bleick

Christian Colosimo

Jack D'Arcy

Brody Dunbar

Rylan Fellinger

Artem Frolov

Luka Graziano

Colton Huckson

George Komadoski

Carter Kucher

Emmett Mather

Lucas Nutting

James Paul

Landon Pickersgill

Urban Podrekar

Sebastian Sanfilippo

Sutter Smith

Hayden Stroud

Darels Uljanskis

GOALTENDERS

Noah Bender

Lucas Carpino

Mason Courville

Nathan Day

Liam Edgcumbe

Nathan Maguire

Malcolm Rose

Jacob Turbin

Mason Vaccari

Calem Yorke







