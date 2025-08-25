Firebirds Announce Training Camp Roster
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday the team's roster for 2025 Training Camp, set to begin today at the 81o Sports Complex. Flint will have a total of 65 players in camp, 35 forwards, 20 defenseman and 10 goaltenders. The roster will be split into four teams who will play against each other in intrasquad games on Monday at 6 pm and 7:30 pm, then again on Tuesday in games scheduled for 9 am, 10:30 am, 1:30 pm and 3 pm.
The Firebirds training camp roster is as follows
FORWARDS
Nathan Aspinall
Andrew Balsamo
Carter Beauchesne
Josh Bonnyman
Gage Brandon
Tyler Clark
Connor Clattenburg
Josh Colosimo
Brendan Cooke
Ryland Cunningham
Henrik Degelas
Karlis Flugins
Chase Hull
Easton Jacobs
Alex Kostov
Egor Kozlov
Brayden Lappalainen
Jimmy Lombardi
Jeremy Martin
Bryson Morgan
Charlie Murata
Henrik Parish
Chase Partridge
Michael Pavlovic
Chase Pettipiece
Kaden Pitre
Declan Ready
Hayden Reid
Tyler Ross
Ryan Rucinski
Anton Stackow
Jaden Switzer
Xavier Tessier
Chris Thibodeau
Matthew Wang
DEFENSEMEN
Dryden Allen
Zack Bleick
Christian Colosimo
Jack D'Arcy
Brody Dunbar
Rylan Fellinger
Artem Frolov
Luka Graziano
Colton Huckson
George Komadoski
Carter Kucher
Emmett Mather
Lucas Nutting
James Paul
Landon Pickersgill
Urban Podrekar
Sebastian Sanfilippo
Sutter Smith
Hayden Stroud
Darels Uljanskis
GOALTENDERS
Noah Bender
Lucas Carpino
Mason Courville
Nathan Day
Liam Edgcumbe
Nathan Maguire
Malcolm Rose
Jacob Turbin
Mason Vaccari
Calem Yorke
