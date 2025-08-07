Firebirds Sign Harvard Commit Luka Graziano

August 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that the team has signed defenseman and Harvard University commit Luka Graziano to a Standard Player Agreement.

Graziano was drafted by the Firebirds in the third round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, with the 56th overall pick. He split the 2024-25 season between the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL and the Toronto Jr. Canadiens of the OJHL. Graziano totaled three assists in 22 games for West Kelowna and had one goal and nine assists in 13 games for Toronto. He also played for Toronto in the 2023-24 season, during which he recorded seven goals and 16 assists

"I am very excited to be joining the Firebirds," Graziano said. "Flint is a great organization which grants me the opportunity to advance my game. I can't wait for things to get started later this month."

The Toronto, Ontario native is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. His commitment to Harvard is set to begin with the 2026-27 season.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Graziano is an offensive-minded defenseman and an elite skater with very good acceleration who can cover a lot of real estate quickly. His IQ gives him the ability to find his teammates at the right moment, whether it's a first pass zone exit or creating an offensive opportunity. His anticipation and agility allow him to clog lanes, and intercept passes while on the defensive side."

