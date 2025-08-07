OHL Hires Jason Diplock as Senior Director of Franchise Business and League Development

August 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the hiring of Jason Diplock in the role of Senior Director of Franchise Business and League Development moving into the 2025-26 season.

Diplock's newly established role will centre on providing support and strategic guidance to OHL member teams, empowering them in the areas of business operations and community engagement. His extensive experience as an executive in the world of golf, baseball and familiarity with the OHL has him eager to take on this new challenge, that will also include supporting the development of other league initiatives.

"I'm honoured to join the Ontario Hockey League and contribute to an organization with such a proud tradition and deep impact on the game of hockey," said Diplock. "I look forward to working with the league and its member teams to build on its success, grow the game, and deliver a great entertainment experience to our fans."

Diplock comes to the OHL from Golf Canada, where he served as Managing Director of Sales for the past seven years. There, he was accountable for the strategic development and implementation of all ticket sales and hospitality initiatives for the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open and LPGA's CPKC Women's Open.

Prior to his time with Golf Canada, Diplock worked as Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service as part of a 17-year tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He got his professional start in the OHL following graduation from York University, working with the expansion Brampton Battalion as the club's Director of Sales and Marketing from 1997-99.

Hailing from Oakville, Diplock has spent the past 15 years coaching minor hockey with the Oakville Rangers Hockey Club.

"Jason is a very sharp commercial mind and it's great to have him back where it all started for him in the OHL," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "The combination of his passion and enthusiasm for sport paired with extensive experience with both Golf Canada and the Toronto Blue Jays make him a tremendous asset to our team at the league office."







