Jeff Carter's #7 to be Retired by Greyhounds

August 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club is honoured and excited to announce a special ceremony scheduled for our home game on Saturday, November 22, 2025. On this date, the Hounds will proudly host the return of alumni Jeff Carter to have his #7 jersey raised to the rafters of the GFL Memorial Gardens.

"Jeff Carter was a great Greyhound who went on to have a long and decorated NHL career," said Tim Lukenda, Soo Greyhound President and Governor.

"We will be very proud to recognize Jeff's accomplishments by having his jersey hanging among those of other Greyhound legends", Lukenda added.

Carter was originally selected in the 1st Round (3rd overall) of the 2001 OHL Priority Selection by the Greyhounds from the Strathroy Rockets of the GOJHL.

Over the course of four seasons and 236 career games played (2001-02 through to and including 2004-05) Carter averaged over a point-per-game accumulating 123 goals and 123 assists, for 246 points. He added 12 points (5G, 7A) in 15 career post-season games.

"Thank you to Tim Lukenda and the Soo Greyhounds organization for this tremendous honour," began Jeff before continuing "Putting the Greyhounds jersey on over my 4 year career in the Soo was so special and now having it hanging in the rafters along side the Soo Greyhounds greats means the world to my family and I," he said

Then added, "I can't wait to get back up to the Soo and show my family around the great city of Sault Ste Marie and see all the familiar faces!"

Carter was named Captain of the Hounds in his last 2 seasons with the club (2003-04, 2004-05) while during his Major Junior career also participated in the CHL Top Prospects Game (2002-03), was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team (2003-04), named to the OHL First-All Star Team (2004-05) before being named CHL Sportsmen of the Year (2005) and CHL First-All-Star team member (2005). Internationally, Jeff represented Canada at the U17, U18 and U20 (World Junior Hockey Championship) levels during his days in the Red and White earning a gold medal after scoring 7 goals in 6GP at the 2005 World Junior Championship.

The 2003 NHL Draft saw the London, ON native selected in the 1st Round (11th overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers. He would go on to play 19 seasons combined with Philadelphia, Columbus, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

Through 1,321 NHL games played, Jeff recorded 442 goals and 409 assists, for 851 totals points. He was a two-time Stanley Cup Champion - winning the ultimate prize with Los Angeles in both 2012 and 2014. Carter was also an NHL All-Star Game participant twice, represented Canada at the 2006 World Championship and later captured gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The 40-year old Carter announced his retirement from the NHL after playing in his final game with the Penguins on April 17, 2024.

