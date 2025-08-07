Spirit Sign First Round CHL Import Draft Selection Nikita Klepov

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit have signed left-shot forward Nikita Klepov (nik-EE-tuh KLEP-ov) to an OHL Standard Player Agreement, GM Dave Drinkill announced Thursday morning. Klepov was selected by the Spirit in the first round, 35th overall in this year's CHL Import Draft.

"We're excited to be able to sign a player as talented as Nikita," said Drinkill. "Drafting him opened a massive window of opportunity for our team, and now we have another elite playmaking forward signed to our roster."

Most of Klepov's 2024-2025 season was spent with the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He posted 12G-19A-31P in 59 games during the regular season before adding two more points (1G-1A) in five postseason games.

Earlier this month, the 17-year-old Klepov was named to Team USA's Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster. He joins incoming Spirit rookie defenseman Levi Harper in the United States' quest for U18 gold in Brno, Czechia and Trenčín, Slovakia from Aug. 11-16.

Klepov played minor hockey with the SKA-Yunost Yekaterinburg U15 and U16 teams in Russia in 2022-2023. That season, he won a Districts Cup U15 Silver Medal and Russian U15 Championship.

Saginaw's latest Import Draft signee would spend 2023-2024 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights 16U AAA team, leading the Atlantic Youth Hockey League (AYHL) 15U track in goals, assists, and points with 31G-41A-72P in just 22 games.

Klepov stands at 5'11", 161lbs, and is projected to be a top prospect eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.







