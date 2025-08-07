Petes Acquire Two Picks in Trade with IceDogs
August 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired Barrie's third round pick in 2028 and a conditional fifth round pick in 2029 from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for forward Alex Hage.
Hage was originally selected by the Petes in the sixth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Vaughan Kings U16s. Last season, the 2008-born forward played with the Chicago Steel of the USHL, picking up 11 points in 37 games.
The full trade can be seen below:
To Niagara:
Alex Hage
To Peterborough:
2028 3rd Round Pick (Barrie)
2029 5th Round Pick *Conditional
