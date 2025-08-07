Petes Acquire Two Picks in Trade with IceDogs

August 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes forward Alex Hage

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes forward Alex Hage(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired Barrie's third round pick in 2028 and a conditional fifth round pick in 2029 from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for forward Alex Hage.

Hage was originally selected by the Petes in the sixth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Vaughan Kings U16s. Last season, the 2008-born forward played with the Chicago Steel of the USHL, picking up 11 points in 37 games.

The full trade can be seen below:

To Niagara:

Alex Hage

To Peterborough:

2028 3rd Round Pick (Barrie)

2029 5th Round Pick *Conditional

Stay tuned to the Petes website and social media channels for more exciting updates throughout the offseason.

Images from this story



Peterborough Petes forward Alex Hage

(Kenneth Andersen Photography)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.