Firebirds Sign Anaheim Ducks Prospect Darels Uljanskis

August 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defenseman and Anaheim Ducks prospect Darels Uljanskis to a Standard Player Agreement.

Uljanskis was selected by the Firebirds with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Flint traded up to acquire the pick and take Uljanskis, who was drafted by the Ducks in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

A native of Riga, Latvia, the same hometown as Firebirds forward Karlis Flugins, Uljanskis is set to play in North America for the first time in his hockey career. He spent the 2024-25 season with AIK J20 in the J20 Nationell league in Sweden, where he totaled nine goals and 30 assists over 44 games played. He also competed for Latvia at the World Junior Championships and tallied one assist over five games.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Darels brings WJC experience to our lineup having played for Latvia at various events. A smooth skating, big body defenseman, Darels will add offense from the back end and has the ability to quarterback a power play. He doesn't hesitate to activate in the offensive zone and always seems to find an open seam or a teammate's stick when using his shot from the point. He has a very good hockey IQ which allows him to be effective in all three zones. We had our eye on Darels after last season's World U18s and were excited to land a player of his caliber in this year's Import Draft"

