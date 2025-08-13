Spirit's Kaeden Johnston Commits to University of Guelph

August 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit forward Kaeden Johnston has announced his commitment to the University of Guelph for the 2025-26 USports hockey season.

A native of Peterborough, Ont., Kaeden Johnston was selected 96th overall by the London Knights in the fifth round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. The 6-foot-1 winger suited up for three teams in his OHL career, the London Knights (2021-24), Sarnia Sting (2024-25) and Saginaw Spirit (2024-25). During the 2024-25 campaign, he posted 8 points (3-5-8) over 29 regular-season games with the Spirit.

The University of Guelph is home to the Gryphons, a U Sports men's hockey team that competes in the OUA conference. In 1997, the Gryphons captured their first U Sport national title.

Johnston is the first OHL player to join the Gryphons for the 2025-26 season.







