Frontenacs Acquire Defenceman Jack Brauti from the IceDogs

August 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs GM Kory Cooper has completed a trade with the Niagara IceDogs to acquire 19-year-old defenceman Jack Brauti in exchange for draft picks.

Kingston Receives:

D - Jack Brauti

Niagara Receives:

10th Round '29 (KGN)

Cond. 5th Round '27 (OSH)

Cond. 5th Round '29 (KGN)

Brauti joins the Frontenacs organization entering his third OHL season. The 6'0 ¬Â³, 165 lbs. defencemen was originally drafted by the Barrie Colts in the 6th round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The 19-year-old Thornhill, ON native has played 126 OHL games, scoring 17 goals and 50 assists for 67 points.

He was acquired by Niagara from Barrie in an off-season trade ahead of the 2024-25 OHL season and put up 46 points in 64 games for the IceDogs. The IceDogs would name Brauti an Assistant Captain soon after his arrival.

"Jack is a very good puck mover and skater who defends hard." said GM Kory Cooper. "He has proven himself to be a solid player at the OHL level and we're happy to have him continue his career here in Kingston."

Jack will join his new teammates at training camp at the end of August.







