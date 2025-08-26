Petes Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the full roster for their annual training camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's, Hybrid FHP, and Ricart Branded Apparel & Promo.
A full camp roster can be seen below in alphabetical order:
Pacey Adduono
Jean Luca Auriemma
Jonny Brooks
Joseph Cadorin
Carson Cameron
Tyson Cartier
Elijah Chavez
Matthew Crawford
Nolan Davis
Gerry DiCunzolo
Raiden Doxtator
Tommy Drienik
Sebastian Dzieciol
Kasra Fathi
Brennan Faulkner
Colin Fitzgerald
Ty Gendron
Cristian Giancola
Joshua Goodwin
Blake Gowan
Calum Hartnell
Gavin Haslam
Jackson Hone
Owen Hunks
Masen Johnston
Lucas Karmiris
Joshua Kaufman
Leon Kolarik
Noah Kraus
Liam Ladds
Dylan Lee-Stack
Adam Levac
Thomas Lima
Anthony Lovisa
Yanis Lutz
Chase MacKay
Cole MacLean
Thanasi Marentette
Cameron Martin
Braydon McCallum
Kaden McGregor
Jack McHyman
Matthew McKenna
Jayden Mercier
Harrison O'Connor
Cohen Paquette
Francis Parish
Brody Partridge
Kaid Pawlanta
Matthew Perreault
James Petrovski
Thomys Pyke
Kieran Raynor
Brody Robertson
Brandt Rooyakkers
Easton Rye
Sean Short
Alexander Smyth
Matthew Soto
Grayden Strohack
Luis Sturgeon
Marcus Sulug
Joseph Szarka
Caden Taylor
Kaiden Thatcher
Daniel Tout
Dylan Turcotte
Genc Ula
Ryan Wercholaz
Eric Wood
Aiden Young
Newly signed Petes import player Adam Novotný will miss the beginning of camp as he is with the Czechia U20 national team.
Camp begins on Tuesday, August 26 with off-ice testing. The on-ice portion of camp begins on Wednesday, August 27, with the first of two days of scrimmages. Players will be split into four teams for the games, with each team facing each other once. The top two and bottom two teams based on record will face each other on the afternoon of Thursday, August 28. All scrimmages and Friday's maroon vs White game will be streamed live on the Petes YouTube channel. All scrimmages will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC). A full training camp schedule can be seen.
The Petes preseason kicks off on Saturday, August 30 with the first of back-to-back home games against the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets can be purchased for $10. The game will also be streamed on the Petes YouTube channel.
