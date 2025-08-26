Petes Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the full roster for their annual training camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's, Hybrid FHP, and Ricart Branded Apparel & Promo.

A full camp roster can be seen below in alphabetical order:

Pacey Adduono

Jean Luca Auriemma

Jonny Brooks

Joseph Cadorin

Carson Cameron

Tyson Cartier

Elijah Chavez

Matthew Crawford

Nolan Davis

Gerry DiCunzolo

Raiden Doxtator

Tommy Drienik

Sebastian Dzieciol

Kasra Fathi

Brennan Faulkner

Colin Fitzgerald

Ty Gendron

Cristian Giancola

Joshua Goodwin

Blake Gowan

Calum Hartnell

Gavin Haslam

Jackson Hone

Owen Hunks

Masen Johnston

Lucas Karmiris

Joshua Kaufman

Leon Kolarik

Noah Kraus

Liam Ladds

Dylan Lee-Stack

Adam Levac

Thomas Lima

Anthony Lovisa

Yanis Lutz

Chase MacKay

Cole MacLean

Thanasi Marentette

Cameron Martin

Braydon McCallum

Kaden McGregor

Jack McHyman

Matthew McKenna

Jayden Mercier

Harrison O'Connor

Cohen Paquette

Francis Parish

Brody Partridge

Kaid Pawlanta

Matthew Perreault

James Petrovski

Thomys Pyke

Kieran Raynor

Brody Robertson

Brandt Rooyakkers

Easton Rye

Sean Short

Alexander Smyth

Matthew Soto

Grayden Strohack

Luis Sturgeon

Marcus Sulug

Joseph Szarka

Caden Taylor

Kaiden Thatcher

Daniel Tout

Dylan Turcotte

Genc Ula

Ryan Wercholaz

Eric Wood

Aiden Young

Newly signed Petes import player Adam Novotný will miss the beginning of camp as he is with the Czechia U20 national team.

Camp begins on Tuesday, August 26 with off-ice testing. The on-ice portion of camp begins on Wednesday, August 27, with the first of two days of scrimmages. Players will be split into four teams for the games, with each team facing each other once. The top two and bottom two teams based on record will face each other on the afternoon of Thursday, August 28. All scrimmages and Friday's maroon vs White game will be streamed live on the Petes YouTube channel. All scrimmages will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC). A full training camp schedule can be seen.

The Petes preseason kicks off on Saturday, August 30 with the first of back-to-back home games against the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets can be purchased for $10. The game will also be streamed on the Petes YouTube channel.







