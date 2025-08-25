Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







The #BattleBuilt Rangers Return to the Ice: Tickets on Sale NOW!

Tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

ONLINE

IN-PERSON:

At the Centre In The Square Box Office (101 Queen ST. N. Kitchener, ON N2H 6P7)

At the Aud Box Office Sponsored by Whiteway Plumbing

BY PHONE:

(519) 578-1570 | 1 (800) 265-8977

Season Tickets: Rangers Seasons Ticket Packages are still on sale (Full Season and NEW 8-Game Starter Pack).

Benefits for the Full Season include: VIP Discounts, Exclusive events, discounts on CHL TV, first access to playoff tickets, and more! Click here to purchase yours today!

Group Experiences: Looking to create unforgettable moments at your next Kitchener Rangers game? Let us organize your next outing with friends, coworkers, or family to create a truly unique first-class experience. Take advantage of our special group pricing and create memorable moments at a Kitchener Rangers game. Learn more here.

Suites: Overlooking the ice surface, Mercedes-Benz Kitchener-Waterloo Luxury Suites are a great, private way to host friends, memorable family events, network, host and engage clients, and hold staff appreciation events. Contact us now to confirm your date for this upcoming season. Learn more here.

We have an exciting promo game schedule lined up! You'll want to mark these individual games in your calendar:

PROMO SCHEDULE

Home Opener: Friday, September 19th vs. BFD at 7pm

First Responder's Appreciation Night: Friday, September 26th vs. ER at 7pm

Oktoberfest Game: Friday, October 3rd vs. OS at 7pm

Country Night + Rivalry Week: Tuesday, October 14th vs. GUE at 7pm

Rivalry Week: Friday, October 17th vs. LDN at 7pm

Star Wars Night: Sunday, October 26th vs. NB at 6pm

Halloween Game: Friday, October 31st vs. SBY at 7pm

Remembrance Day Game: Sunday, November 9th vs. KGN at 2pm

Hockey Fights Cancer Night: Friday, November 14th vs. SSM at 7pm

Teddy Bear Toss: Tuesday, December 2nd vs. ERI at 7pm

Holiday Game: Friday, December 19th vs. OS at 7pm

90's Night: Friday, January 23rd vs. OS at 7pm

Next Gen Game: Friday, February 20th vs. WSR at 7pm

International Women's Day Game: Friday, March 6th vs. SSM at 7pm







