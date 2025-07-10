George Komadoski Among OHL Players Competing at USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival

July 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Eighteen OHL players have been invited to take part in the 2025 USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival, running from July 7-13 at the Northtown Center in Amherst, New York, including recent Firebirds free agent signing George Komadoski.

This event gathers top American-born 2008-born players registered with USA Hockey for a week of elite development. While structured as a district-based tournament, the emphasis is on individual growth and showcasing talent through on-ice drills, small-area games, and off-ice training like strength and conditioning, team building, nutrition, and mental skills.

Participants will be evaluated for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp, with the top performers earning spots on the 2025 U.S. Under-18 Select Team competing at the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

List of OHL Players at the USA Hockey Boys 17 Festival:

(Note: Excludes drafted players who have not signed Standard Player Agreements)

Michigan (4):

Ethan Garden (Windsor Spitfires), Jacob Monks (Niagara IceDogs), Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals), Trevor Theuer (Saginaw Spirit)

Central (1):

George Komadoski (Flint Firebirds)

New York (2):

Genc Ula (Peterborough Petes), Joseph Salandra (Barrie Colts)

Southeastern (2):

Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit), Jaxon Williams (Ottawa 67's)

Mid-American (5):

Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's), Leo Laschon (Oshawa Generals), Caden Harvey (Windsor Spitfires), Kase Kamzik (Sarnia Sting), Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

New England (1):

Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs)

Atlantic (3):

Colin Feeley (Oshawa Generals), Kaden Sienko (Saginaw Spirit), Chase Gaughan (Sarnia Sting)







