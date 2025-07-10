Four OHL Players Named to U.S. Roster for World Junior Summer Showcase

July 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Four OHL players have been named to the United States roster for the upcoming World Junior Summer Showcase, set to take place at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from July 25th to August 2nd. USA Hockey announced its 42-player roster on Wednesday.

Canada, Finland, and Sweden will also have teams participating in the annual summer tournament. A total of 9 players on the roster won gold with Erie's Carey Terrance, Barrie's Sam Hillebrandt, and Kingston's Joey Willis at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

In the forward ranks, Saginaw Spirit forward and recent Los Angeles Kings pick Kristian Epperson gets the invite coming off an 80-point campaign in Saginaw (27-53-80) in 58 games. After going undrafted in the 2024 NHL Draft after spending the season with the NTDP, Epperson used his top-six role in Saginaw to grab the attention of the Kings at the 2025 NHL Draft. Rounding out OHL forwards on the roster, Chicago Blackhawks prospect AJ Spellacy joins the Summer Showcase event, looking to show his country the steps he's taken as a player after his third season with the Spitfires. Spellacy was named as one of the best bodycheckers in the Western Conference in the 2025 OHL Coaches Poll. Spellacy also represented his country at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping the Americans bring home a Bronze Medal.

On the back end, back-to-back OHL Champion and 2025 Memorial Cup Champion Henry Brzustewicz of the London Knights is set to make an impression in Minnesota. Selected in the first round, 31st overall by the LA Kings in the 2025 NHL Draft, Brzustewicz is coming off a breakout 10-goal, 42-point campaign in London (10-32-42). Henry looks to suit up in the red white and blue, as his brother Hunter did at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2022 World U18's.

Between the pipes, newly-signed Sarnia Sting netminder Patrick Quinlan makes his first appearance at the US World Junior Summer Showcase roster. Quinlan, a 6-foot, 183-pound netminder from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, was selected by the Sting in the 8th round (157th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. In 2024-25, Quinlan suited up for the U.S. National Under-18 Team, appearing in 26 games and posting a 15-1-1-7 record, along with a 3.30 goals-against average and .884 save percentage. He also represented Team USA at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, helping the Americans capture a bronze medal with five strong appearances in net. Quinlan is expected to be a big part of the Sting in the net in the 2025-26 OHL Season.

OHL Players Named to U.S. Roster for World Junior Summer Showcase

Goaltender:

Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Defencemen:

Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights)

Forwards:

Kristian Epperson (Saginaw Spirit)

AJ Spellacy (Windsor Spitfires)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

Four OHL Players Named to U.S. Roster for World Junior Summer Showcase - Saginaw Spirit

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.