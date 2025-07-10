Sienko, Theuer, Harper Selected to Participate at USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival

July 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Three Spirit players will participate in the 2025 USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival, running from July 7-13 at the Northtown Center in Amherst, New York. Defensemen Kaden Sienko and Levi Harper, as well as forward Trevor Theuer, are among the 18 rostered OHL players in attendance.

This event gathers top American-born 2008-born players registered with USA Hockey for a week of elite development. While structured as a district-based tournament, the emphasis is on individual growth and showcasing talent through on-ice drills, small-area games, and off-ice training like strength and conditioning, team building, nutrition, and mental skills.

Participants will be evaluated for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp, with the top performers earning spots on the 2025 U.S. Under-18 Select Team competing at the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

Kaden Sienko played 18 games in an injury-limited rookie season in Saginaw, registering three assists. The Binghamton, NY native was a 13th round selection by the Spirit in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Sienko will represent the Atlantic region at this year's National 17 Festival.

Trevor Theuer will also represent the Saginaw Spirit at this year's festival. From Clarkston, Mich., Theuer will represent the Michigan region's team. He appeared in six games with Saginaw this season, as well as seven games with the U.S. National Team Development Program, where he registered an assist. The Spirit selected Theuer in the 10th round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

Defenseman Levi Harper rounds out the Spirit players attending this year's festival. From Tampa, Fla., Harper represents the Southeastern region. He impressed the Spirit scouting staff this season at Shattuck St. Mary's, posting 11G-33A-44P in 55 games. Saginaw selected Harper in the 3rd round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

Though currently unsigned, Spirit defensive prospect Hudson Lohse is also in attendance to the Boys National 17 Festival. Lohse was selected by the Spirit in the 5th round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection and was a standout last season with the Nashville Jr. Predators U16 AAA team, posting 14G-56A-70P in 58 games.







