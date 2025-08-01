Dima Zhilkin Named to Canada's 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster

August 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Forward Dima Zhilkin with Hockey Canada

Oakville, Ont. - Hockey Canada announced Friday evening its 25-player roster for their National Men's Summer Under-18 Team competing in the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, set for Aug. 11-16 in Brno, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia. Spirit forward Dima Zhilkin found himself on the roster that hopes to bring Canada its fourth consecutive gold medal.

Zhilkin is fresh off a First All-Rooke Team season in the OHL, finishing seventh in rookie scoring (16G-27A-43P) in 54 regular season games. He is one of four players on Canada's U18 roster who will be making his international debut.

Canada will open the preliminary round of the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Finland on Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT. It will also take on Switzerland and Czechia on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, respectively, before the tournament concludes with the medal games on Aug. 16. Prior to the start of the tournament, Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will play pre-tournament games in Budapest against Hungary's national under-20 team on Aug. 7 and in Piestany against Slovakia on Aug. 9.

