Dima Zhilkin Named to Canada's 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster
August 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Oakville, Ont. - Hockey Canada announced Friday evening its 25-player roster for their National Men's Summer Under-18 Team competing in the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, set for Aug. 11-16 in Brno, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia. Spirit forward Dima Zhilkin found himself on the roster that hopes to bring Canada its fourth consecutive gold medal.
Zhilkin is fresh off a First All-Rooke Team season in the OHL, finishing seventh in rookie scoring (16G-27A-43P) in 54 regular season games. He is one of four players on Canada's U18 roster who will be making his international debut.
Canada will open the preliminary round of the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Finland on Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT. It will also take on Switzerland and Czechia on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, respectively, before the tournament concludes with the medal games on Aug. 16. Prior to the start of the tournament, Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will play pre-tournament games in Budapest against Hungary's national under-20 team on Aug. 7 and in Piestany against Slovakia on Aug. 9.
Images from this story
|
Forward Dima Zhilkin with Hockey Canada
(Josh Kim, OHL)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Dima Zhilkin Named to Canada's 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster - Saginaw Spirit
- Schaubel and Valentini Named to Canada's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster - Kitchener Rangers
- Gabriel Eliasson to Represent Team Sweden at WJSS - Barrie Colts
- Sarnia Sting Name Brayden Guy Assistant Coach - Sarnia Sting
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Dima Zhilkin Named to Canada's 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster
- Spirit Introduce '989 Connect' Warmup Jerseys During Select Home Dates in 2025-2026
- Michael Misa, Zayne Parekh to Attend 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase
- Hanrahan, Zhilkin Named to Program of Excellence Camps, Drinkill Reprises U17 Director of Operations Role
- Theuer, Harper Named to USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp