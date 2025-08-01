24 CHL Players to Represent Canada at 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to recognize the significant contribution of CHL players that will represent Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia later this month.

In total, 24 CHL players will wear the Maple Leaf with 11 representatives each from both the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Western Hockey League (WHL) and two from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL makes up 96 per cent of the players named to the roster.

The selections reflect the CHL's continued leadership in developing elite hockey talent and its vital role in shaping the future of Canadian hockey at the international level.

The roster was selected by Alan Millar, general manager of the Program of Excellence, with support from Yanick Lemay (Drummondville, QMJHL), the U18 lead with the POE management group, head scout Byron Bonora, Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations, and Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations.

"We are excited to unveil the 25 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, as we believe this is an elite group that brings international experience and a determination to continue our success at the tournament," said Millar. "Our selection camp was highly competitive and provided an opportunity for our players to showcase themselves against the top talent in the country, and we believe we have assembled a roster that will compete for gold and wear the Maple Leaf with pride in Czechia and Slovakia."

Previous international experience

The roster features 20 players that have represented Canada previously on the international stage.

Most recently, Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting / OHL), Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting / OHL), Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) and Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals / WHL) all won gold with Canada at the 2025 U18 World Championships earlier this year.

Furthermore, 13 CHL players helped Canada White to a gold medal at the 2024 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Canada have been victorious at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup a record 25 times - in just 32 tournaments - and in 2025 will eye a four-peat having won gold in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The defending champions have been drawn into Group A and will face Finland (Aug. 11), Switzerland (Aug. 12) and Czechia (Aug. 13) in the round-robin. The final is set for Aug. 16 at 11am ET / 8am PT.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast select tournament games, including all Canada games.

24 CHL players to represent Canada at 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Goaltenders:

Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL) ^

Carter Esler (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Defencemen:

Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL) *

Cameron Chartrand (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

Callum Croskery (Soo Greyhounds / OHL) ^

Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL) *^

Giorgos Pantelas (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL) ^

Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) *^

Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals / WHL) *^

Forwards:

Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) ^

Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting / OHL) *

Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting / OHL) *^

Colin Fitzgerald (Peterborough Petes / OHL)

Jean-Christoph Lemieux (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) ^

Prince Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

Mathis Preston (Spokane Chiefs / WHL) ^

Thomas Rousseau (Sherbrooke Phoenix/ QMJHL)

Liam Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) ^

Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) ^

Cooper Williams (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

Adam Valentini (Kitchener Rangers / OHL) ^

Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

* won gold at 2025 IIHF U18 World Championships

^ won gold at 2024 World U17 Hockey Challenge

