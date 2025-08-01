Sarnia Sting Name Brayden Guy Assistant Coach

The Sarnia Sting are proud to announce the hiring of former captain Brayden Guy as the team's newest assistant coach.

A familiar face to Sting fans, Guy was originally selected by the organization in the 3rd round (45th overall) of the 2017 OHL Priority Selection. Over his four seasons in Sarnia, he appeared in 182 games, tallying 49 goals and 42 assists for a total of 91 points. He also served as team captain during part of his tenure, earning respect throughout the league for his leadership and compete level.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Sting family again. Despite being in a new role, I am thrilled to be back in the place that shaped me not only as a player but as a person," shares new Assistant Coach, Brayden Guy. "Having the opportunity to return in a coaching role is something I'm grateful for. I look forward to developing the players and helping them reach their goals, while bringing my passion and knowledge for the game, back to a place that means so much to me."

Throughout his playing career, Guy also earned opportunities at the NHL level, attending the Columbus Blue Jackets Development Camp in 2019 and the St. Louis Blues Development Camp in 2021 and 2022.

After graduating from the OHL, Guy went on to play professionally in both the ECHL and AHL. Most recently, in the 2024-25 season, he began with the Allen Americans where he recorded 11 goals and 6 assists before being traded to the Cincinnati Cyclones, adding another goal and assist to close out the year. He also made two appearances in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Now, at 24 years old, Guy has made the decision to hang up the skates and return to the place where it all started - trading in his jersey for a whistle and stepping behind the bench as an Assistant Coach with the Sting.

"We've always seen Brayden as someone who would make an excellent coach. When he graduated from our program, both Alan Letang and I told him that one day we expected him to be back with us in a coaching role," shared Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca. "This opportunity is a great fit for him, and we're thrilled to bring him back. His expertise, professionalism, and work ethic will be a huge asset to our players and our culture. He'll play a key role in pushing us toward our ultimate goal - building a championship-winning team."

Guy's return to Sarnia marks the latest step in the Sting's ongoing commitment to developing not only top-tier players but future hockey leaders as well.







