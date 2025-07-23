Sarnia Sting Sign Defenceman Cameron Aucoin

July 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Sarnia Sting are excited to announce the signing of Cameron Aucoin, an 18-year-old defenceman who most recently played in the USHL with the Fargo Force. Standing at 6'1" and weighing 190 lbs, Aucoin is committed to the University of Notre Dame for the 2026-27 season.

A composed and mobile defenceman, Aucoin brings a high hockey IQ, responsible play, and the ability to contribute in all situations. He recorded 15 points across 57 games in the USHL this past season and is expected to be a key piece on the Sting's developing blue line.

"We're really excited about Cameron," said General Manager, Dylan Seca. "He's a smooth-skating defenceman who we think can be very versatile and used in all situations. He defends really well with his feet, has good habits and poise, and we believe he'll compliment a backend that's becoming one of the best in our conference."

Cameron is the older brother of Kaden Aucoin, who also previously signed with the Sting, continuing a strong family connection within the organization.

