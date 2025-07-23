Generals Sign Import Vadim Smirnov

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed import forward Vadim Smirnov to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Smirnov was the Generals' third selection in this year's CHL import draft, where they took him with the 163rd pick.

"With Vadim now signed, that completes the signings of the three new import players," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "We look forward to seeing Vadim add his skill set to our talented group of forwards. Another good skater that sees the ice well and has some flair to his game."

Smirnov was drafted from Dynamo Moskva U17, where he played in 30 games, collecting 40 points, including 23 goals and 17 assists, while also playing 18 games at the U18 level collecting 19 points, 12 of which were goals.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







