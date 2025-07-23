The Countdown Is on as the 2025-26 Season Is Right Around the Corner

July 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Frontenacs reignited the spark and the passion of junior hockey in Kingston this past season, culminating in a loud and thunderous atmosphere inside of Slush Puppie Place during the Frontenacs run in the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

Although there are a lot of graduating players from that special team, the Frontenacs still boast an energetic, highly skilled, and competitive roster heading into the 2025-26 season. Star forward Jacob Battaglia returns, while Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Tyler Hopkins and Vancouver Canucks draft pick Kieren Dervin are looking to take the next step in their development. Gavin Betts steps into a bigger role between the pipes and the Frontenacs will have not one but two first round picks from the 2025 OHL Priority Selection in Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson.

Bring the same energy that you brought last season, and we'll take care of the rest.

