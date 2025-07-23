2025 Import Picks Commit to Storm

July 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 CHL Import Draft picks Simon Belohorsky and Mykhailo Haponenko have signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

Forward Simon Belohorsky was selected in the second round (66th overall) by the Storm in this summer's CHL Import Draft. The left winger from Liberec, Czechia notched 25 goals and 17 assists for 42 points in 24 games with the Bílí Tygři Liberec U17 squad. Belohorsky followed up his regular season with six points (two goals and four assists) in 12 playoff games. The 6'2, 190lbs forward also suited up in 10 games for Bílí Tygři Liberec's U20 club where he recorded three goals and four assists for seven points. Belohorsky represented Czechia at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Sarnia, ON this past fall.

Mykhailo Haponenko, a 6'3, 195lbs forward from Kharkiv, Ukraine, was selected by Guelph in the second round (84th overall) in this year's import draft. In 28 games for Norway's Forus/Sandnes U20 squad, the left winger recorded 17 goals and 31 assists for 48 points. Haponenko also suited up for the Stavanger Oilers U18 club where he recorded eight points in four regular season games (two goals and six assists). On the international stage, Haponenko represented Ukraine at the IIHF Division 1 World Hockey Championships at the U18 and U20 levels. Haponenko recorded nine points (four goals and five assists) in nine IIHF games this season.

