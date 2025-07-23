Windsor Spitfires Hire Jennifer Love as Athletic Therapist

July 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON - The Windsor Spitfires are pleased to announce the hiring of Jennifer Love as the team's new Athletic Therapist.

Love brings extensive experience in athletic therapy and human performance to the organization. She joins the Spitfires after a recent stint with the Sarnia Sting (OHL) and was part of the gold medal-winning staff at the 2024 U-17 World Hockey Challenge in Sarnia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the Spitfires family," said General Manager Bill Bowler. "She comes highly regarded across the OHL, and her professionalism and experience will be a great asset to our club."

Love has over seven years of experience in the fitness and human performance industry. She completed a two-year internship with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and earned her Honours Bachelor of Applied Health Sciences - Athletic Therapy from Sheridan College in 2020, where she was also awarded the Anne Hartley Award for excellence in her field.

In addition to her new role with the Spitfires, Love will continue to treat patients through her private practice, Love Fitness Training and Athletic Therapy. She also serves on the OHL Medical and Equipment Committee and has recently taken part in NHL development camps with the Vancouver Canucks (2024) and the Ottawa Senators (July 2025).

"Coming home means everything to me," said Love. "I grew up a season ticket holder. To now be on the bench and part of the organization I cheered for as a kid is an honour. It's a privilege to give back to the Windsor community and to work toward bringing a championship to this city."

The Windsor Spitfires proudly welcome Jennifer Love to the team as they prepare for the 2025-26 season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.