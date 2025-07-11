Spitfires Sign 2025 2nd Round Pick Ian Inskip to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Ian Inskip to the Red, White and Navy!

Inskip was selected in the second round, 30th overall by the Spitfires in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection draft. Ian hails from L'Orignal, Ontario. He stands at 6'2 and weighs 177lbs.

Inskip played for the CIHA Voyageurs U15 AAA team in 2022. In 2023-24, Ian moved to the Crystal Beach Academy. At the Academy, Ian scored 31 goals and recorded 18 assists over 59 games in multiple competitions. In the 2024-25 season, Ian played for the Mississauga Reps Team in the GTHL. As captain of the club, Inskip had 17 goals and recorded 28 assists in 33 games. Thus, leading to his selection in the OHL Priority Selection.

The L'Orignal, ON native is excited to be joining the club.

"I am incredibly proud to be a Windsor Spitfire." Inskip said. "I am eager to make a positive impact on the ice, work diligently to develop as a hockey player, and be an active member of the community."

The passion in the community is what drew Inskip to the Spitfires.

"After being drafted, I had the chance to attend a home playoff game." Inskip said. "The energy in the building was amazing. After the orientation camp, I was wearing my Spitfires jersey as I came out of a restaurant, and a car pulled out of the parking lot with its passengers yelling, "Let's go Spits." The passion the city has for the game I love; makes me feel at home."

Inskip hopes to bring his high work ethic and philanthropy to the team.

"I will do whatever it takes to improve, and I look forward to learning from the team's veteran players and coaches." Inskip said. "On the ice, I will always compete and battle hard. Off the ice, I will always make time for Spits fans and people in need in the community."

Bill Bowler spoke on Inskip putting pen to paper.

"Ian is a highly skilled center that can play in all situations." GM Bill Bowler said. "He plays with pace and can make plays under pressure."

Welcome to the Spitfires, Ian!







