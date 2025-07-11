Frontenacs Sign Free Agent Goaltender Matt Minchak

July 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club and General Manager Kory Cooper is pleased to announce the signing of free agent goaltender Matthew Minchak to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

"Matthew is an athletic goaltender with great size." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "He moves extremely well, especially for someone with his height."

The 6'5", 194 lbs. left catching goaltender from Cranford, NJ joins the Frontenacs out of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U AAA program. In 30 appearances during 2024-25, Matthew recorded a 16-14-0 record with a GAA of 2.06 and 0.931 SV %. He has an NCAA commitment to Colgate University following his time in the OHL.

"He has good battle and compete in his game and we are looking forward to him working with our goalie coach Tyson Teichmann to continue refining his technical and tactical game." continued Cooper. "We are excited to get Matt signed and we welcome him to the Frontenacs organization."

Minchak will arrive in Kingston for training camp in late August to join his new teammates.







