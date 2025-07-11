Jasper Kuhta Commits to Ottawa 67's

July 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have announced that import forward Jasper Kuhta has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Jasper to the Ottawa 67's," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We look forward to his arrival, and to seeing him on the ice for training camp."

Kuhta, 18, spent the 2024-25 season with the HIFK Helsinki U20 program, where he recorded 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points over 38 regular season games. He was a point-per-game player in the post-season where he tallied two goals for two points in two games played.

The Helsinki, Finland native was selected 72nd overall by Ottawa in this year's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. He also spent some time in the Finnish Hockey League where he played eight games.

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 194 lbs | DATE OF BIRTH: 2006-10-28

HOMETOWN: Helsinki, Finland | PREVIOUS TEAM: HIFK Helsinki U20 | PREVIOUS TEAM: L







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.