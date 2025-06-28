Ottawa 67's Forward Filip Ekberg Selected in 7th Round in the 2025 NHL Draft

June 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are proud to announce that import forward Filip Ekberg has been selected in the 7th round, 221st overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ekberg, 18, appeared in 53 games during his rookie OHL season with the 67's in 2024-25, recording 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points. The Uppsala, Sweden native also showcased his offensive talent on the international stage, tallying 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points in just seven games at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, representing his home country. This performance earned him the tournament's scoring title.

Ekberg was drafted 33rd overall by Ottawa in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. Prior to his time with the Barber Poles, he played in 54 games across three levels for Almtuna IS in Sweden, putting up 12 goals and 29 points during his time with the club's U20 program.







