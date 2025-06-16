67's Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's will kick off their 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League regular season on September 19, a road matchup against the Kingston Frontenacs at Slush Puppie Place, as the OHL has announced the full schedule.

The team's home opener is set for Sunday, September 28 when they welcome the Soo Greyhounds inside The Arena at TD Place.

New to this year's calendar is the debut of OHL Rivalry Week, where the 67's will take center stage in a three-game showdown featuring intense matchups with divisional foes. Ottawa will face off against the Kingston Frontenacs on October 17, followed by a meeting with the Peterborough Petes on October 18 and another matchup with the Fronts on October 19.

Fans can also look forward to a pair of marquee home games later in October. On October 29, the 67's will host the Brampton Steelheads for a special School Day Game, offering an exciting midweek matchup for students. This game being one of two School Day games for the Barber Poles, the other taking place on November 12 against Kingston. On October 31, the team welcomes the reigning Memorial Cup Champion London Knights for a Halloween night showdown at Lansdowne.

This season also marks the return of the Battle of the Ottawa River, an inter-league home-and-home series with the Gatineau Olympiques. The 67's will host the Olympiques on January 16 before crossing the river on January 17.

Fans can look forward to a wide variety of home game dates, including 12 Sunday matchups, along with eight Thursdays, eight Fridays, one Monday, one Tuesday, and four Wednesdays.







