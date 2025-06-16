Kitchener Rangers Announce Complete 2025-26 Schedule

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are set to open the 2025-26 season at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium versus the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, September 19th at 7:00 pm, and will then head to Erie on Saturday, September 20th to open our road campaign.

The Ontario Hockey League released its regular-season schedule June 16th which marks the start of our 63rd season as The Kitchener Rangers.

The team will play a total of six Tuesdays, 23 Fridays, and five Sundays at The Aud to complete the 34-game home schedule. Our busiest month of the season will be in December when we will be playing 12 games.

Dates of Note Include:

Opening Night: Friday, September 19th vs Brantford Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m.

Remembrance Day Game: Sunday, November 9th vs Kingston Frontenacs at 2:00 p.m.

Teddy Bear Toss: Tuesday, December 2nd vs Erie Otters at 7:00 p.m.

Our full promotional schedule will be announced soon!

Be a part of the electric atmosphere and witness the #BattleBuilt Rangers take on the 2025-26 season! Stay tuned for single game tickets going on sale later this summer.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.