Kitchener Rangers Announce Complete 2025-26 Schedule
June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are set to open the 2025-26 season at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium versus the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, September 19th at 7:00 pm, and will then head to Erie on Saturday, September 20th to open our road campaign.
The Ontario Hockey League released its regular-season schedule June 16th which marks the start of our 63rd season as The Kitchener Rangers.
The team will play a total of six Tuesdays, 23 Fridays, and five Sundays at The Aud to complete the 34-game home schedule. Our busiest month of the season will be in December when we will be playing 12 games.
Dates of Note Include:
Opening Night: Friday, September 19th vs Brantford Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m.
Remembrance Day Game: Sunday, November 9th vs Kingston Frontenacs at 2:00 p.m.
Teddy Bear Toss: Tuesday, December 2nd vs Erie Otters at 7:00 p.m.
Our full promotional schedule will be announced soon!
Be a part of the electric atmosphere and witness the #BattleBuilt Rangers take on the 2025-26 season! Stay tuned for single game tickets going on sale later this summer.
- Petes Sign 2025 Second Round Pick Kieran Raynor to OHL Standard Player Agreement - Peterborough Petes
