OHL Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the regular season schedule of games for 2025-26.

Released last Thursday, the next season of OHL hockey is 94 days away as the North Bay Battalion (vs. Oshawa) and Peterborough Petes (vs. Brampton) usher in a new season on Thursday, September 18th. An eight-game Friday night will follow, with the OHL and Memorial Cup champion London Knights raising a pair of new banners to the rafters prior to puck drop in their home opener against the Owen Sound Attack.

Key dates on the schedule include the introduction of a brand new Rivalry Week as showcased last Friday. The league's most intense rivalries rise to the surface during a four-day span of hard-hitting action between October 16-19. The OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas returns for 2025-26, with the Peterborough Petes hosting the exciting event on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026. Also in January, the Ottawa 67's (vs. Gatineau) and Sudbury Wolves (vs. Rouyn-Noranda) will face-off against QMJHL opponents in home-and-home sets for the respective teams.

The 2025-26 OHL schedule features at total of nine School Day games with start times prior to 12:30pm, includes a pair of 10-game dates including Friday, January 30th and Family Day on Monday, February 16th. There are a total of six dates that include nine games on the schedule. The schedule runs through Sunday, March 22nd before teams compete in the OHL Playoffs for the 114th J. Ross Robertson Cup with the goal of competing for the Memorial Cup that will be hosted next spring in Kelowna, BC.

A pair of franchises embark on milestone seasons when excluding the lost campaign of 2020-21, with the London Knights hitting the ice for their 60th season in franchise history. The Barrie Colts will play their 30th season in the OHL after first entering the league in 1995.

Divisional alignment remains the same for 2025-26 with a 68-game unbalanced schedule. Teams will play out of conference opponents a minimum of two times (one home, one away) while the majority of teams play intra-conference teams a minimum of four times (including two games at home and two on the road). Intra-divisional teams will play each other up to six times and in a number of cases, closest rivals will play each other up to eight times.

The OHL continues the tradition of being primarily a weekend league in order to accommodate families and the student athlete with over 85% (586 games) of the schedule played between Thursday and Sunday. Friday remains the league's most prominent game night, with 199 games scheduled followed by Saturday with 160 and Sunday with 142. The 2025-26 OHL schedule features a total of 53 three-in-three scenarios, the lowest amount the league has ever seen.

Day - No. of Games (Percentage)

Monday: 13 (1.9%)

Tuesday: 13 (1.9%)

Wednesday: 70 (10.3%)

Thursday: 85 (12.4%)

Friday: 199 (29.1%)

Saturday: 160 (23.4%)

Sunday: 142 (20.8%)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.