Petes Sign 2025 Second Round Pick Kieran Raynor to OHL Standard Player Agreement

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed 2025 second round pick Kieran Raynor to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

"We're very happy to announce that Kieran has signed with the Peterborough Petes," noted Oke. "He's a hard working forward who had a solid season last year, leading the Niagara North Stars in scoring. He also had an opportunity to play some games in GOJHL last season, showing us that he can play against older competition."

Raynor, a right-handed centre from St. Catharines, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the second round, 27th overall, in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He featured in 27 games for the Niagara North Stars U16's last season, scoring 29 goals and adding 23 assists for 52 points. He then added five goals and eight assists for 13 points in eight playoff games, helping the North Stars to a place in the OMHA Championships and the OHL Cup. Raynor also skated in three games last season for the GOJHL's St. Catharines Falcons, picking up one assist.

"It's a privilege to get to sign with such a storied franchise like the Peterborough Petes," said Raynor. "I'm still unable to process this feeling. I'm looking forward to getting to Peterborough and helping this team win."

In the official 2025 OHL Draft Guide, OHL Director of Hockey Development Darrell Woodley wrote the following:

"Kieran is a skilled centre that drives the offense for his team and is a leader by how hard he plays the game. He is a great skater with excellent top end speed, great edge control and balance that make him hard to handle. He makes plays at high speed in all three zones and plays a very unselfish game as he moves the puck efficiently. His hockey sense is very high as he plays in every situation and knows what to do in each game situation. He is fearless in his play and plays a lot bigger than he actually is, not shying away from anyone. Kieran is a fun player to watch as he makes things happen every shift."

Raynor is the third player from the Petes 2025 draft class to sign an OHL Standard Player Agreement after third round pick Gerry DiCunzolo and second round selection Matthew Perreault.







