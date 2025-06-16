Kingston Frontenacs Announce 2025-26 Schedule

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are thrilled to unveil our schedule for the 2025-26 OHL season. As the excitement builds and we inch closer to dropping the puck on the upcoming season, we invite you to be a part of the journey.

The 68-game regular season begins on September 19th, 2025 and wraps up on March 21st, 2026. The Frontenacs season is highlighted by some beloved theme nights returning with a few new surprises sprinkled across the schedule. Our full theme night calendar will be revealed in the coming weeks. See some key dates below:

Friday, September 19th, 2025 vs Ottawa 67's @ 7:05pm - Home Opener & Tailgate Party

Wednesday, November 19th, 2025 vs Ottawa 67's @ 10:30am - School Day game

Wednesday, December 31st, 2025 vs Guelph Storm @ 2:05pm - New Year's Eve Bash

Monday, February 16th, 2026 vs Brantford Bulldogs @ 2:05pm - Family Day game

Wednesday, March 18th, 2026 vs Barrie Colts @ 7:05pm - March Breakaway game

Friday, March 20th, 2026 vs Peterborough Petes @ 7:05pm - Fan Appreciation Night

Make sure you stay locked in to kingstonfrontenacs.com and follow the Black and Gold on our social media channels. We can't wait to have our fans back at Slush Puppie Place to help us kick off the 2025-26 OHL season for what is sure to be an electric night of action at our Home Opener on September 19th.

Secure your seats now by joining the Fronts Family and getting your 2025-26 Season Ticket Membership to gain access to the best seats at the best price, all season long. Members of the Fronts Family also get amazing perks, benefits and rewards that are exclusive to Season Ticket Members. Click here for more information.







