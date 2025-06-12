Frontenacs Acquire Draft Capital from the Peterborough Petes
June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has completed a trade sending overage forward Matthew Soto to the Peterborough Petes in exchange for OHL Priority Selections.
KGN receives:
3rd Rd pick - 2027 (SAR)
5th Rd pick - 2027 (OSH)
5th Rd pick - 2029 (PBO)
PBO receives:
F- Matthew Soto
Soto spent four seasons with the Frontenacs appearing in 231 games. He tallied 64 goals and 93 assists for 157 points.
"We would like to wish Matthew success in Peterborough next season." said GM Kory Cooper. "We would like to thank him for his contributions during his time here in Kingston."
Season tickets for the Kingston Frontenacs 2025-26 season are available now. Stay tuned to our social media channels and kingstonfrontenacs.com as our schedule for the 2025/26 OHL regular season will be announced this upcoming Monday, June 16th.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Firebirds Announce 2025 Opening Night - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Set to Open 2025/26 OHL Season on Home Ice against the Ottawa 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Oshawa Generals Announce 2025/26 Home Opener - Oshawa Generals
- Storm to Host Erie Otters in 2025 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Home Opener Announced - Barrie Colts
- Brampton Steelheads to Play Host Niagara IceDogs for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Spirit to Meet Firebirds in September 20th Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Petes to Host Steelheads in 2025-26 Home Opener - Peterborough Petes
- Coming Home: Erie Otters Announce 2025 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- OHL Unveils 2025-26 Home Openers - OHL
- 67's Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Ottawa 67's
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Acquire Draft Capital from the Peterborough Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Petes Acquire Matthew Soto in Trade with Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Set to Open 2025/26 OHL Season on Home Ice against the Ottawa 67's
- Frontenacs Acquire Draft Capital from the Peterborough Petes
- Kingston Acquires Draft Picks from the Guelph Storm
- Frontenacs Acquire Rights to Slovakian Import Tomas Pobezal
- Kingston Frontenacs Mourn the Loss of Scott Metcalfe