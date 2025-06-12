Frontenacs Acquire Draft Capital from the Peterborough Petes

June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has completed a trade sending overage forward Matthew Soto to the Peterborough Petes in exchange for OHL Priority Selections.

KGN receives:

3rd Rd pick - 2027 (SAR)

5th Rd pick - 2027 (OSH)

5th Rd pick - 2029 (PBO)

PBO receives:

F- Matthew Soto

Soto spent four seasons with the Frontenacs appearing in 231 games. He tallied 64 goals and 93 assists for 157 points.

"We would like to wish Matthew success in Peterborough next season." said GM Kory Cooper. "We would like to thank him for his contributions during his time here in Kingston."

Season tickets for the Kingston Frontenacs 2025-26 season are available now. Stay tuned to our social media channels and kingstonfrontenacs.com as our schedule for the 2025/26 OHL regular season will be announced this upcoming Monday, June 16th.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.