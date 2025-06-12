Brampton Steelheads to Play Host Niagara IceDogs for Home Opener
June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are thrilled to kick off their 2025-26 home schedule with a matchup against the Niagara IceDogs on Friday, September 19th, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the CAA Centre. This game will mark the second of a back-to-back set to start the season, with the Steelheads opening on the road in Peterborough on September 18th.
Last season, the Steelheads and IceDogs met six times, splitting the series evenly with three wins apiece, setting the stage for another intense rivalry matchup.
Fans can expect an unforgettable night both on and off the ice. The home opener will feature high-energy hockey along with exciting pre-game festivities, including live entertainment and interactive fan experiences for all ages.
More information on tickets, special promotions, and fan events will be provided in the coming months.
Don't miss your chance to be part of the action as the Brampton Steelheads take on the Niagara IceDogs and usher in what promises to be an exhilarating new season. Join us at the CAA Centre on September 19th to celebrate the return of Steelheads hockey!
Details on ticket presales and on-sale dates, theme nights, broadcast coverage, and training camp schedules will be announced at a later date.
