Steelheads Sign 2024 Fifth Round Pick Nyman

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are pleased to announce the signing of defenceman Zach Nyman to a Standard Player Agreement.

Nyman, 17, was selected by the Steelheads in the 5th round (94th overall) of the 2024 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection and was considered one of the top prospects in the draft class. The Toronto native played the 2024-25 season for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) registering 13 assists in 38 games.

During the 2023-24 season, Nyman played for the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA team in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), recording 60 points (10 goals, 50 assists) in 73 games. He also led all defencemen at the OHL Cup with seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in seven games and was named to the OHL Cup All-Star Team.

" We are very excited to welcome Zach and his family to the Steelheads family." said James Richmond, Head Coach and General Manager. " Zach is one of the best skating defenseman we have seen. He is able to control the speed of the game with his skating ability and his IQ. We look forward to seeing Zach in the Steelheads blue and white this fall."

Nyman has also represented Canada on the international stage, playing for Team Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Korea, where he scored two goals in four games as Canada finished fourth.







