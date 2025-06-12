67's Announce 2025-26 Home Opener

June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League has announced the date of the Ottawa 67's 2025-26 home opener, with the team taking on the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday, September 28 at 3:00pm, inside The Arena at TD Place.

A new season will give way to new faces donning the Barber Poles for the first time; with the likes of third overall draft pick Brock Chitaroni, a USHL standout in local forward Thomas Vandenberg, and American goaltender Ryder Fetterolf recently committing to the team. They'll join key returners from last season in 2024-25 OHL First All-Rookie Team defenceman Kohyn Eskawkogan, and Swedish import Filip Ekberg, who won the scoring title at this year's World U18 Championship.

The 67's will kick off their season on the road, facing the Kingston Frontenacs at Slush Puppie Place on Friday, September 19.

