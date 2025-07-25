Brayden Krawczyk Commits to the Ottawa 67's

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have announced that forward Brayden Krawczyk has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"Brayden is a versatile forward whose game has shown steady improvement over the last couple of seasons," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "Brayden's addition will inject more size and skill into our line-up."

Krawczyk, 17, most recently played for the Mount St. Charles Academy U16 AAA program, where he recorded 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points in 38 games. Prior to that, he appeared in seven games with the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the British Columbia Hockey League, tallying one goal.

The Etobicoke native was selected by Ottawa in the eighth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He is currently committed to the University of Massachusetts (NCAA Division I).

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 170 lbs | DOB: 2008-02-14

HOMETOWN: Etobicoke, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Mount St. Charles Academy U16 AAA | SHOOTS: L







