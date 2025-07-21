67's Sean Young Named to Team Canada Staff for 2026 Olympics

July 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Hockey Canada has announced the coaching and support staff for the men's team competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Among those named is Ottawa 67's Head of Athlete Performance and Strength and Conditioning Coach Sean Young, who will serve as Strength and Conditioning Coach for Team Canada.

Young was hired by the 67's in 2017 to lead the team's athlete performance program, working closely with players to improve their on-ice performance through strength and conditioning, as well as nutrition.

The owner and Head Strength Coach of the Canadian Strength Institute in Ottawa, Young has also served as Strength and Conditioning Coach for Canada in various tournaments, including three World Juniors, helping them to gold medals in 2022 and 2023.

In addition to his work in hockey, the Ennismore, Ontario native has also represented Canada as a national track and field athlete, and served as a guide runner for Paralympian Jon Dunkerly. He was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for his contributions to the Paralympic movement in Canada.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.