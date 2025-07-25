From the Crease to the Diamond: Sam White's Road to the Show

July 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Toronto Blue Jays recently added several undrafted free agents to bolster their prospect pool and minor league system. Among those newest signings is infielder Sam White-a name that might sound vaguely familiar to fans of the black and gold. White was drafted by the Frontenacs in the second round of the 2021 OHL U18 Priority Selection.

Back then, White was juggling two sports: playing goal for the York-Simcoe Express AAA U18 and playing for his high school baseball squad in Aurora, ON. He was forced to make a tough decision between the two. Just as Kory Cooper began his role as General Manager of the Frontenacs, he received a call from White-who informed him he would skip Kingston's training camp to attend a baseball camp instead.

"I remember being on a call with Sam that summer after we drafted him and he told me he had to attend a baseball camp instead of coming to camp here in Kingston." explained Cooper. "I guess he ended up making the right decision!" [laughs] "We're happy to see prospects we draft still succeed in other areas. It'd be really cool to see him suit up for the Jays some day."

After turning down the Frontenacs' camp in 2021, White pursued baseball full-time. He went on to play for the Junior Canadian National Team, the Ontario Blue Jays, and the Team Ontario Astros, eventually committing to the West Virginia Mountaineers in NCAA Division I.

Over three seasons at West Virginia, White steadily improved, and this past year he truly broke out-leading the team with a .361 batting average and earning conference recognition. Though some expected him to be a late-round MLB draft pick, his name wasn't called, giving the Blue Jays a chance to sign him as a free agent-a dream come true for the Ontario native.

Though just a small part of his story, the Kingston Frontenacs wish Sam all the best and hope to one day watch him step onto the field at Rogers Centre.

