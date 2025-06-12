Firebirds Announce 2025 Opening Night
June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds and the OHL announced on Thursday that 2025 Opening Night is scheduled for Saturday, September 27 against the Niagara IceDogs at the Dort Financial Center. Flint will host the IceDogs for their lone visit of the 2025-26 season.
The entire 2025-26 schedule will be announced on Monday, June 16 via the Firebirds' social media channels and online at flintfirebirds.com.
2025-26 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Firebirds Announce 2025 Opening Night - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Set to Open 2025/26 OHL Season on Home Ice against the Ottawa 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Oshawa Generals Announce 2025/26 Home Opener - Oshawa Generals
- Storm to Host Erie Otters in 2025 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Home Opener Announced - Barrie Colts
- Brampton Steelheads to Play Host Niagara IceDogs for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Spirit to Meet Firebirds in September 20th Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Petes to Host Steelheads in 2025-26 Home Opener - Peterborough Petes
- Coming Home: Erie Otters Announce 2025 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- OHL Unveils 2025-26 Home Openers - OHL
- 67's Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Ottawa 67's
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Acquire Draft Capital from the Peterborough Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Petes Acquire Matthew Soto in Trade with Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Flint Firebirds Stories
- Firebirds Announce 2025 Opening Night
- Firebirds Sign Free Agent Defenseman George Komadoski
- Firebirds Acquire Seven Draft Picks from Brantford for Sam McCue and a 13th Round Pick
- Firebirds Sign Second Round Pick Lucas Nutting
- Firebirds Sign Goaltender Mason Courville