Firebirds Announce 2025 Opening Night

June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds and the OHL announced on Thursday that 2025 Opening Night is scheduled for Saturday, September 27 against the Niagara IceDogs at the Dort Financial Center. Flint will host the IceDogs for their lone visit of the 2025-26 season.

The entire 2025-26 schedule will be announced on Monday, June 16 via the Firebirds' social media channels and online at flintfirebirds.com.

2025-26 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.