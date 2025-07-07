Nine Firebirds Attend NHL Development Camps

FLINT - Nine Flint Firebirds were afforded the opportunity to attend NHL development camps over the past week. 2025 NHL draft picks Jimmy Lombardi and Rylan Fellinger each attended their first development camp while Dryden Allen, Alex Kostov and Matthew Wang each attended camps as a free agent invitee. The full list of Firebirds at development camps is as follows.

EDMONTON OILERS

Nathan Day - 2023 6th round pick, signed NHL entry-level contract with Edmonton. Eligible to play in AHL/ECHL for Edmonton during 2025-26 season, eligible to play for Flint as an overager during 2025-26 season.

Connor Clattenburg - 2024 5th round pick, signed NHL entry-level contract with Edmonton. Eligible to play in AHL/ECHL for Edmonton during 2025-26 season, eligible to play for Flint as an overager during 2025-26 season.

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Jimmy Lombardi - 2025 4th round pick

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Matthew Wang - Free agent invite

NEW YORK RANGERS

Nathan Aspinall - 2024 5th round pick

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Dryden Allen - Free agent invite

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Rylan Fellinger - 2025 6th round pick

Alex Kostov - Free agent invite

Additionally, former Firebirds defenseman Blake Smith attended development camp for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with whom he singed an NHL entry-level contract in April. 2025 CHL Import Draft selections Darels Uljanskis and Yevgeni Prokhorov attended NHL development camps. Ujlanskis was at Anaheim Ducks camp, the team that drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft, and Prokhorov was at Buffalo Sabres camp, the team that drafted him in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft.







