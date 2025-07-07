Preseason Hockey Returns to Midland as Spirit Exhibition Dates Announced

July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced its preseason schedule for the 2025-2026 season on Monday afternoon. The Saginaw Spirit will play six exhibition games before beginning their 68-game regular season. Headlining Saginaw's preseason schedule is a matchup with the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, September 12th at Midland Civic Arena in Midland, Mich.

This will mark Saginaw's first preseason appearance at the Midland Civic Arena since September of 2022, another encounter with the Soo Greyhounds. The Spirit will also play a game at Chatham Memorial Arena, home of their GOJHL affiliate Chatham Maroons, on Sunday, September 7th against the Windsor Spitfires.

Full 2025-2026 Saginaw Spirit Preseason Schedule

Friday, August 29th vs. Oshawa (at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, Ont.) - 2:00pm

Saturday, August 30th vs. Brantford (at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, Ont.) - 2:00pm

Sunday, August 31st at Kitchener (at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, Ont.) - 2:00pm

Sunday, September 7th vs. Windsor (at Chatham Memorial Arena, Chatham, Ont.) - 2:05pm

Friday, September 12th vs. Soo (at Midland Civic Arena, Midland, Mich.) - 7:05pm

Sunday, September 14th at Soo (GFL Memorial Gardens, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.) - 2:07pm

Tickets to Saginaw's home preseason game at Midland Civic Arena will be $10, general admission, and on sale August 18th along with single-game tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season.







