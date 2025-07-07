Preseason Hockey Returns to Midland as Spirit Exhibition Dates Announced
July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced its preseason schedule for the 2025-2026 season on Monday afternoon. The Saginaw Spirit will play six exhibition games before beginning their 68-game regular season. Headlining Saginaw's preseason schedule is a matchup with the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, September 12th at Midland Civic Arena in Midland, Mich.
This will mark Saginaw's first preseason appearance at the Midland Civic Arena since September of 2022, another encounter with the Soo Greyhounds. The Spirit will also play a game at Chatham Memorial Arena, home of their GOJHL affiliate Chatham Maroons, on Sunday, September 7th against the Windsor Spitfires.
Full 2025-2026 Saginaw Spirit Preseason Schedule
Friday, August 29th vs. Oshawa (at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, Ont.) - 2:00pm
Saturday, August 30th vs. Brantford (at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, Ont.) - 2:00pm
Sunday, August 31st at Kitchener (at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, Ont.) - 2:00pm
Sunday, September 7th vs. Windsor (at Chatham Memorial Arena, Chatham, Ont.) - 2:05pm
Friday, September 12th vs. Soo (at Midland Civic Arena, Midland, Mich.) - 7:05pm
Sunday, September 14th at Soo (GFL Memorial Gardens, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.) - 2:07pm
Tickets to Saginaw's home preseason game at Midland Civic Arena will be $10, general admission, and on sale August 18th along with single-game tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2025
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce Preseason Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Release Preseason Schedule - Oshawa Generals
- Preseason Hockey Returns to Midland as Spirit Exhibition Dates Announced - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- 2025 Pre-Season Schedule Details Announced - Guelph Storm
- Petes Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule - Ottawa 67's
- OHL Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2025-26 Season - Erie Otters
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Nine Firebirds Attend NHL Development Camps - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Preseason Hockey Returns to Midland as Spirit Exhibition Dates Announced
- Klepov, Shurygin, Rausa Selected by Saginaw at 2025 CHL Import Draft
- Nine Spirit Players Attending NHL Development Camps in 2025
- Kyle Makaric Joins Spirit as Assistant Coach
- Epperson, Cloutier Selected on Second Day of 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft