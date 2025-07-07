Generals Release Preseason Schedule
July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals will take part in six preseason games as they gear up to get ready for the 2025-26 campaign.
It all kicks off with a pair of games in Kitchener as they take on the Saginaw Spirit on Friday, August 29th, before taking on the Rangers on Sunday, August 30th.
From there, the Gens play a mini home-and-home series with the Guelph Storm as they travel to Guelph on Friday, September 5th. Oshawa plays their lone home game of the preseason on Sunday, September 7th at 4:05 PM. Tickets for the 2025-26 season, including preseason tickets, will go on sale August 19th.
The Gens close out their preseason on the road as they take on the Kitchener Rangers for a second time on Friday, September 12th, and then the Barrie Colts on Sunday, September 14th.
The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.
