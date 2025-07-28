Hockey Canada Names Beckett Senneck and Ben Danford to U20 World Junior Summer Camp

Oshawa, On. - Hockey Canada has announced today the inclusion of Oshawa Generals Beckett Sennecke and Ben Danford on their U20 World Junior Summer Camp Roster.

The camp, scheduled to take place this month, brings together the top U20 talent from across the country as Hockey Canada begins the process of assembling its roster for the prestigious international tournament set to kick off in December.

"The game has had Beckett and Ben linked together for a number of years now," said Generals' GM Roger Hunt. "With them both being first-round picks of the Generals to becoming first-round picks in the NHL together. Now it's fitting that they be attending the Team Canada World Junior Selection Camp together."

It has taken a lot for each player to get to this point including the love of the game along with plenty of skill and heart.

"It is a culmination of their hard work and dedication that has got them here," add Hunt. "We wish them all the best at camp."

Sennecke, a dynamic forward known for his elite skill and offensive instincts, had a standout 2024-25 season, showcasing his ability to impact games at both ends of the ice. His vision, creativity, and high hockey IQ have made him one of the most exciting young forwards to watch.

Danford, a steady and cerebral defenseman, has earned recognition for his poise under pressure and smart decision-making in all three zones. His leadership and ability to play heavy minutes in key situations have made him an invaluable asset to his team.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







