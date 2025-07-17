USA Hockey Names Three Generals to Final 35 for Hlinka-Gretzky

July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - USA Hockey has announced today the inclusion of Oshawa Generals forward Brooks Rogowski, along with defencemen Colin Feely and Leo Laschon, on their final 35-man roster for the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Selection Camp.

The prestigious camp, set to take place later this month, will feature the top American U18 talent as USA Hockey prepares for the upcoming Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in August-one of the premier international events for NHL Draft-eligible players.

"It's an exciting opportunity for all three players and a reflection of the work they've put in this past season," said Generals GM Roger Hunt. "Brooks, Colin, and Leo have each shown tremendous growth and consistency, and we're proud to see them represent not just the Oshawa Generals, but their country on this stage."

Rogowski, a dynamic forward with elite offensive instincts, had a breakout season in Oshawa, contributing both as a goal-scorer and playmaker in key moments. On the back end, Feely and Laschon are exciting pieces that will bolster the Gens defence for years to come with them both signing this offseason.

All three players are expected to be key figures in the camp as USA Hockey narrows down its final roster for the international tournament.







