Generals Sign Import Onni Kalto

July 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed import goalie forward Onni Kalto to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Kalto was the Generals' first selection in this year's CHL Import Draft, where they took him with the 41st pick.

"Onni will bring some experience and leadership to our group," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "He skates well and sees the ice well. We are looking forward to seeing Onni in the red, white and blue."

Getting drafted from the TPS Turku U20 team in Finland, Kalto played in 44 games last season, collecting 22 points, while also making three appearances with the senior team.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.