Gens Sign Import Goalie Andrei Bondarev
July 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have announced the signing of import goalie Andrei Bondarev to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Bondarev, a 6'5" goalie from Russia, was the Generals' second-round selection in the CHL Import Draft, where they grabbed him with the 102nd pick.
"Very pleased to have Andrei signed," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "With Isaac and our recent acquisition, Reid, the crease should be very competitive."
In nine games, Bondarev picked up a record of 6-1-0 with a GAA of 2.61 and a .899 SV% in the MHL in Russia.
The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Sienko, Theuer, Harper Selected to Participate at USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival - Saginaw Spirit
- Gens Sign Import Goalie Andrei Bondarev - Oshawa Generals
- Goaltender Stepan Shurygin Signs Standard Player Agreement with Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
- Eighteen OHL Players Competing at USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival - Saginaw Spirit
- George Komadoski Among OHL Players Competing at USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival - Flint Firebirds
- Gage Heyes Commits to the University of New Brunswick - Kingston Frontenacs
- Dale Hunter Named Head Coach of Canada's National Junior Team - OHL
- Erie Otters Sign Second Round Import Pick Julius Saari - Erie Otters
- Four OHL Players Named to U.S. Roster for World Junior Summer Showcase - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.