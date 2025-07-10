Gens Sign Import Goalie Andrei Bondarev

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have announced the signing of import goalie Andrei Bondarev to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Bondarev, a 6'5" goalie from Russia, was the Generals' second-round selection in the CHL Import Draft, where they grabbed him with the 102nd pick.

"Very pleased to have Andrei signed," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "With Isaac and our recent acquisition, Reid, the crease should be very competitive."

In nine games, Bondarev picked up a record of 6-1-0 with a GAA of 2.61 and a .899 SV% in the MHL in Russia.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







