Erie Otters Sign Second Round Import Pick Julius Saari

July 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters blueline just got bigger and stronger as their second selection from the 2025 CHL Import Draft comes home.

Today, Erie Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced that #93 overall pick in the CHL Import Draft Julius Saari has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Vantaa, Finland native is looked at as a strong defender who uses his big body to break up plays and sets himself apart with his leadership. He is also the first Finnish-born player to be selected by Erie in the CHL Import Draft.

In his home country last season, Saari suited up in 34 games for the Jokerit U20's where he picked up four points (3G+1A) and was a +17. In five games later in the season with the first team he added a goal.

The 18-year-old defenseman has had opportunities to skate wearing the national colors of Finland as well, appearing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World Under-18 Championships, in the latter, he wore the 'C', captaining Team Finland.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke with excitement about the signing and what Saari can bring to the Otters blueline.

"We are very excited to officially welcome Julius and the Saari family to the Erie Otters," Grieve said. "When we watched Julius at the World Under-18's with Team Finland, as well as video of his games back in Europe, we were constantly impressed with his ability and willingness to defend hard and move pucks up ice quickly. We envision Julius as being a big part of our back-end. We look forward to working with Julius to continue his on and off-ice development."

What's Been Said About Julius Saari:

"Saari is a big-bodied, physical defensive defenseman with projectable skating ability, a robust defensive game, and flashes of excellence in transition, too. He combines his footwork with calculated aggression as a rush defender and kills plays relentlessly in the defensive zone through his physicality. " - Elite Prospects

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Julius Saari home to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what he can bring to the team on the ice this Fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.