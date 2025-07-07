Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2025-26 Season

July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - Competitive hockey is just over two months away for the Erie Otters, as the Ontario Hockey League announced preseason scheduling for all 20 member teams today. Preseason games mark the formal start of the 2025-26 season across the OHL.

The Erie Otters will play five preseason games spanning the month of September. Erie will kick off their preseason campaign Labor Day weekend in Peterborough, ON. as they will open the schedule with back-to-back games against the Peterborough Petes on Saturday, August 30 at 7:05 P.M, and Sunday, August 31 at 2:05 P.M., in two highly anticipated rematches following last season's final clash between these two East vs. West foes. The locations for each game will be announced in the coming days.

The following weekend, the Otters will head to London to battle the Midwest Division rival London Knights in what has become a familiar preseason series, on September 5 and 6. The game on Friday, September 5 at 7:00 P.M. will take place at Canada Life Place and serve as the Otters' first trip to the home of the Knights ahead of three regular season trips, as well as a rematch from last season's second round of the playoffs and the first time these two great rivals clash ahead of the 2025-26 season.

On Saturday, September 6 at 7:00 P.M., the Otters and Knights will wrap up their preseason series. This game will be held at London's Western Fair Sports Centre. Erie will be the designated home team for this contest, though the game will be held at a neutral site.

One week ahead of the start of the 2025-26 regular season, the Otters will play their final preseason game of 2025 with a neutral-site game in Stratford, ON. at William Allman Memorial Arena with an all-American preseason matchup with the Flint Firebirds on Friday, September 12 at 7:30 P.M. This will serve as the final tune-up for the Otters ahead of the 2024-25 OHL regular season.

General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement about the closely-approaching return of hockey, headlined by the month of September's preseason excitement.

"Exhibition games play a significant role in a very important phase of your organization's season," said Brown. "It's an excellent opportunity to get young players in unique positions to see how they will react to situations at the Junior level where returning players can get important reps in new roles."

2025 ERIE OTTERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Saturday, August 30

Erie Otters at Peterborough Petes I 7:05 P.M. I TBA

Sunday, August 31

Erie Otters at Peterborough Petes I 2:05 P.M. I TBA

Friday September 5

Erie Otters at London Knights I 7:00 P.M. I Canada Life Place, London, ON

Saturday September 6

London Knights vs Erie Otters I 7:00 P.M. I Western Fair Sports Centre, London, ON

Friday, September 12

Flint Firebirds vs Erie Otters I 7:30 P.M. I William Allman Memorial Arena, Stratford, ON







