Kingston Frontenacs Announce Preseason Schedule for 2025-26 Season
July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are happy to unveil our preseason schedule for the 2025-26 OHL season. The preseason is the first chance fans will have to see the new look Frontenacs back on the ice since the 2024-25 season came to a close.
The 4-game preseason begins on Sunday, August 31st and wraps up on Sunday, September 14th, just days ahead of our Home Opener on Friday, September 19th. The Frontenacs will host the Ottawa 67's in the preseason opener before playing three neutral site games in two locations to be announced, before wrapping up the preseason in Stouffville, ON against the Sudbury Wolves.
Stay tuned to our social media channels and kingstonfrontenacs.com for preseason ticket information as it becomes available.
Secure your seats now by joining the Fronts Family and getting your 2025-26 Season Ticket Membership to gain access to the best seats at the best price, all season long. Members of the Fronts Family also get amazing perks, benefits and rewards that are exclusive to Season Ticket Members. Click here for more information.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2025
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce Preseason Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Release Preseason Schedule - Oshawa Generals
- Preseason Hockey Returns to Midland as Spirit Exhibition Dates Announced - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- 2025 Pre-Season Schedule Details Announced - Guelph Storm
- Petes Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule - Ottawa 67's
- OHL Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2025-26 Season - Erie Otters
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Nine Firebirds Attend NHL Development Camps - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce Preseason Schedule for 2025-26 Season
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce Addition to Business Operations Staff
- Frontenacs Add Two Impact Players in the 2025 CHL Import Draft
- Kingston Frontenacs Sign Import Forward Tomas Pobezal
- Kingston Frontenacs Send 9 Players to NHL Development Camps