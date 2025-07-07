Kingston Frontenacs Announce Preseason Schedule for 2025-26 Season

July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are happy to unveil our preseason schedule for the 2025-26 OHL season. The preseason is the first chance fans will have to see the new look Frontenacs back on the ice since the 2024-25 season came to a close.

The 4-game preseason begins on Sunday, August 31st and wraps up on Sunday, September 14th, just days ahead of our Home Opener on Friday, September 19th. The Frontenacs will host the Ottawa 67's in the preseason opener before playing three neutral site games in two locations to be announced, before wrapping up the preseason in Stouffville, ON against the Sudbury Wolves.

